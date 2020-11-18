Matea Nikolic, a 6-foot-4 forward out of Skopje, North Macedonia, has signed to play for Kansas women's basketball, the team announced Tuesday.
Adding to the squad 😤✍️ Welcome the the family, Matea‼️#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/10MznI5rBB— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) November 17, 2020
“I love the history of Kansas basketball,” Nikolic said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “I am really looking forward to playing with the team, especially the international players. I really appreciate how [assistant coach Jhasmin] Player and [head coach Brandon Schneider] were patient with me through this process and believed in my talents and abilities."
Nikolic chose Kansas over offers from Oregon, Syracuse, Rhode Island, UCLA, Arizona and Miami.
In 2019, representing North Macedonia at the European Championships U18 Division B, Nikolic averaged seven points and four rebounds per game in three games played. She most recently competed with the North Macedonian Senior National Team at the European Championships, where she was one of the youngest players in the tournament.
The newcomer out of North Macedonia will look to help the team with her incredible driving ability and strength going to the rim. Nikolic seems virtually unstoppable when she has a full head of steam going to the basket, and the opposition will have a tough time stopping her on a drive to the hoop.
“Matea is a versatile forward with tremendous size and strength,” Schneider said in the release. “Her offensive skill set makes her a very difficult matchup, and she has the potential to take our front line to another level.”
Nikolic will also look to get a considerable amount of playing time; the Jayhawks have just three forwards on their 2020-21 roster, with senior Tina Stephens being the only returning forward for Kansas. However, the addition of 6-foot-4 center Danai Papadopoulou out of Thessaloniki, Greece, could have these two fighting for playing time.
And at 6-foot-4, Nikolic could potentially be moved to the center spot, as she can use her height and strength to match up with just about any other forward or center that comes her way.
Kansas women’s basketball will open the season against Northern Colorado at home on Nov. 25. Tip-off time is still to be determined.