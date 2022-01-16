Sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti made waves both offensively and defensively in Kansas’ thrilling loss to No. 14 Baylor on Sunday. She tallied a career high 20 points and eight rebounds in over 36 minutes played against the Bears.
Though Kansas fell to Baylor 82-79, it battled through a dynamic fourth quarter behind Chatzileonti, junior guard Zakiyah Franklin and junior guard Holly Kersgieter. Chatzileonti proved to be a large part of Kansas’ efforts Sunday, as she kept reigning player of the year and senior forward NaLyssa Smith at bay.
“She [Chatzileonti] had about as good of a game as you could ask her to have, a complete performance,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “[She] guarded the reigning national player of the year, made her work for everything, and then came down and had the stamina and fortitude to play extremely well on the offensive end.”
Smith, who is arguably the best post player in the Big 12 Conference, only put up 15 points on 6-22 shooting against Chatzileonti and the Jayhawks. The Converse, Texas native came into Sunday’s game off a 30-point performance against Oklahoma and is currently averaging 21 points per game.
Chatzileonti worked the paint on both ends of the floor to keep Smith under control and keep the Jayhawks in the game through all four quarters.
“I had confidence, so going onto the court, I was like ‘I’ve got to be aggressive,” Chatzileonti said of her matchup with Smith. “I relied a lot on my teammates.”
Kersgieter put up 23 points and went 5-6 from behind the arc while Franklin scored another 20.
“It wasn’t the largest crowd we’ve had in my time here, but it was the best student attendance and participation in the game,” Schneider said. “I thought they were terrific and they made a difference today.”
The noise pushed Kansas to take back a 65-64 lead in the fourth quarter for the first time since Baylor’s 20-6 run before halftime. The Jayhawks battled through six lead changes in the final eight minutes of the game, but could not get a last second three to fall.
Kansas travels to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.