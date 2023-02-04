The Jayhawks suffered a 68-53 defeat to the Iowa State Cyclones, scoring their lowest point total in Big 12 Conference play all season.
The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, as the Cyclones opened up a 9-3 lead. Kansas shot four of its first five shots from three to open the game.
Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson kept the Jayhawks in the game during the first half, scoring 12 out of the 21 first half points for Kansas.
Foul trouble continued to loom large for the Jayhawks despite only seven first half fouls. Wilson, redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar and freshman center Ernest Udeh all had two fouls before halftime.
Iowa State’s senior forward Tre King shot a perfect 5-for-5 in the first half as he led the Cyclones with 10 points at the break.
Iowa State ended the half on a 7-0 run to make their lead 33-21. The Jayhawks shot just seven of their 26 first half attempts from the floor inside of the paint.
The Jayhawks were able to respond to the end of the first half by going on a 10-3 run to open the second half. The Jayhawks went 4-for-5 on shots inside of the paint in the first four minutes of the half.
Iowa State came out of the under-16 timeout with a run of their own however, scoring six straight to go up 42-31.
Senior guard Jaren Holmes made a three-pointer for the Cyclones to go up 47-34, bringing the game to the under-12 timeout. The Jayhawks were shooting just 4-for-18 from deep as they entered the final 11:43 of the game.
Head coach Bill Self was forced to call a timeout after a three-pointer from senior guard Caleb Grill to go up 18 with 10:08 to go.
Kansas could not penetrate the Iowa State defense, who was switching between man-to-man defense and zone defense. The constant changing confused the Jayhawks on multiple occasions.
The Jayhawks struggled to bring the game back within single digits, as the Cyclones continued to limit their offensive production.
Iowa State would cruise to the victory, taking Kansas down to 18-5, and 6-4 in Big 12 play.