In their most lopsided loss of the season to this point, Kansas football traveled to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones, and were dominated wire to wire losing 59-7.
After winning the toss and electing to receive, the Kansas offense didn’t get the start they hoped for, going three and out before punting away. The defense followed the offense’s slow start, allowing Iowa State to drive down the field capped off by a 36-yard touchdown pass.
On the next offensive drive, junior quarterback Jason Bean lost control of the football on a scramble, making it only the second turnover for the Jayhawks all year. The Cyclones took advantage and doubled their lead to 14-0 after their second touchdown in less than three minutes.
The misery continued for both sides of the ball as the offense could not convert on fourth and inches, giving the ball back to the Cyclones, who only took one play to score another touchdown on a 44-yard passing TD.
Even after the offense found some efficiency moving down the field, they still failed to score after a 34-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned 55 yards by Iowa State. They would score their fourth touchdown of the quarter just a couple of plays later to extend their lead to 28-0.
The second quarter didn’t look much better for the Jayhawks. Despite having a long and sustained drive, placing the offense within the 10-yard line, it was all undone when Bean threw his second interception of the season in the endzone.
Iowa State took advantage of the costly turnover, driving down the field once again and scoring another touchdown, extending the lead to 35-0.
Despite the offense not scoring before halftime, the defense held Iowa State to a field goal at the end of the half with the Cyclones within the 10-yard line. The Jayhawks defense even forced a fumble, but that was recovered by the Cyclones.
Coming out of the locker room, the Jayhawks started off on the right foot. The defense held Iowa State forcing them to punt, while the offense finally found the endzone to put up their first points of the game making it 38-7.
The rest of the third quarter didn’t bode well for Kansas however, with the Cyclones scoring 14 more unanswered to take a 52-7 lead into the final 15 minutes.
The fourth quarter saw little to no improvement as the Jayhawks didn’t find the scoreboard again while Iowa State added another touchdown to make the final score 59-7.
Kansas will have a weekend off next week before returning to action at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 16 to face off with Texas Tech.