After the University of Kansas and head football coach Les Miles parted ways late Monday evening, questions surrounded Kansas' 2021 recruiting class.
With KU set to bring in the nation’s No. 51-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com, many wondered if the departure of Miles will impact the incoming class.
Tommy Dunn, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound, strong-side defensive end from Naaman Forest High School in Garland, Texas, was the first to reaffirm his commitment to Kansas in an interview with the Kansan Tuesday.
“I think I’m still going to try this thing out and try to win ball games at KU,” he said.
Dunn said that Coach Miles played a large role in his decision to commit to KU.
“Not the main reason, but one of the reasons I’m going to KU was because of Les Miles and how great of a coach he was," Dunn said. "For him to get in trouble like that, it blew my mind. I couldn’t believe it.”
Soon after, 2021 running back commit Devin Neal reaffirmed his commitment by text to the Kansan.
“I’ve already said my piece,” Neal said. “I appreciate all he’s done for me and my family but it’s still rock chalk until I die.”
Neal, a 5-foot-11, 208-pound, running back and KU baseball commit, also commented on the allegations shortly after Miles was placed on administrative leave Friday.
“My commitment hasn’t changed one bit,” he said. “I’m still in it to succeed and win. So are my other classmates and teammates. We’re ready to play. That’s all that matters.”
Landon Kawananakoa Nelson, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound, cornerback from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, said Miles' departure does not affect his commitment 'at all.'
"When I heard the news, I realized that every program and every coach approaches situations like these very differently," he said. "At the end of the day, I think whatever decision they made was best for both Miles and Kansas football."
"Although it's a tough situation, I'm still 100% committed to Kansas and the football program they have."
Kansas football currently has 24 commitments in the 2021 class, giving the Jayhawks the No. 6-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.