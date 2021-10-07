Family. A six-letter word that carries an immense amount of weight for University of Kansas sophomore Libby Frost, whose world was turned upside down after sinking a three-point shot at Late Night in the Phog, claiming a $5,000 check from head basketball coach Bill Self.
Her lifelong love for Kansas basketball began long before last Friday night, but rather in the small Kansas town of WaKeeney, where she and her father forged an mutual love for the sport.
However, at 12 years old, Libby lost her father to cancer - a loss that forever changed her and her mother’s life. Being a strong, humble and independent woman, Libby soon grasped on to what she had left, her mother, Lisa. Out of a heartbreaking loss came the strengthening of their special bond.
“We just spent a lot of time together and we traveled a lot together,'' Lisa said. “She was always her dad’s girl, but I guess, I was the next best thing.”
Nearly a packed house of fans filled Allen Fieldhouse last Friday night. Moments before the festivities kicked off, a message ran across the video board advertising a chance to shoot a half-court shot and win $10,000.
Submitting an entry was a no-brainer for Libby. Thankfully, she did enter because what transpired turned a dream into a reality. Libby received a text back saying she was a finalist and her friends confirmed that she asked nearly half a dozen times if she was reading the text right.
“I knew I wanted to get it, but I knew I wouldn't because you never win things like that, you know,” Libby said. “And then I got the text and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this, this isn't real.’ And I made my friends read it and I was like, ‘I'm reading this right, right?’”
Prior to stepping foot onto James Naismith Court, Libby conversed with Self. The two talked about several topics including her love for former KU center Jeff Withey, but most notably, Self was curious to learn about Libby’s high school basketball career.
Standing at 5-foot-8, Frost started all four years on her high school varsity basketball team where she averaged around 12 points per game. Libby said that before she stepped on the court at Allen Fieldhouse, her nerves were through the roof, but moments later, she was entrenched in “basketball mode.”
“I was really nervous like I could have thrown up,” Libby said. “But as soon as I stepped on the court, it was like okay, basketball mode, I guess that would be a way to describe it.”
After two missed half-court shot attempts, Self felt generous enough to give Frost one more shot.
“If she [Frost] makes one from the top of the key, one-shot, you each get five grand,” Self said at Late Night, explaining the rules for her final chance to walk away victorious.
Libby was given the opportunity to share her prize should she win with the male finalist for the half court shot competition.
“I just didn't want to overthink it,” Libby said. “Like I knew I could make it, so I just took one shot... it just wasn't like a long thought process for me. It was just, ‘Yes, I get to shoot it and I'm gonna make it and I'm gonna do it now.’ That's kind of how it went for me.”
Libby…The unsung hero of Late Night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nk6TUOj37o— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 2, 2021
Junior guard Christian Braun led the charge, followed by super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and the rest of the team as they stormed the court surrounding Frost in celebration.
But for Frost, it was not about the glitz and the glamour. This shot not only put WaKeeney on the map, but it proved to a lot of little girls watching just how capable they are when determined.
“It’s like a girl power moment because I think most of the time people would think like, ‘Oh give it to the boy, let the boy do it,’” Libby said. “But in this instance, you know, like I got to step up to the plate and shoot the ball, so I think like for little girls maybe that would be like kind of I would be kind of a good role model in that sense.”
Libby said that one of the best parts of the experience as a whole was being able to make her community proud.
Throughout it all, the question the public has is, 'what is she spending the $5,000 on?' Libby and her mother had two different answers. For Libby, it was not a question; the money would go to her mother as a way of saying ‘thank you.’ Lisa said that news brought tears to her eyes when Libby told the Kansas City Star last Friday.
But Lisa also said this was not the first time her daughter had said or done something like that.
“She's always been a real, real kind girl,” Lisa said. “I'll get up in the morning, there'll be a little note, ‘Thanks, Mom, I appreciate you.’ So it's just always kind of been the way she is.”
Libby is traveling to Spain soon as she explores a career in the medical field and Lisa said the money will most likely end up funding some of the expenses for the trip. Libby, though, would have hoped her mother bought something for herself.
“A lot of people are also like, ‘Wow, you're a celebrity,’” Libby said. “No, I just made a shot like I didn't do anything that special. It's a really cool experience, but I'm just, you know, a normal college girl. I didn't do anything that great, I just made a three-pointer.”