Kansas men's basketball has extended an offer to class of 2022 forward Tarris Reed Jr., he announced Sunday via social media.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Kansas ! 🔵🔴 @CCPBasketball @MokanBasketball @JonnyJordanSr pic.twitter.com/4lvXjQhzbt— Tarris Reed Jr. (@TarrisReedJr) April 18, 2021
"Honestly, it was a blessing," Reed said in an interview with the Kansan Sunday. "Coach [Norm] Roberts called me on the phone on the way back from practice. "Growing up, Kansas was one of my favorite schools!"
Reed, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound power forward out of Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, Missouri, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 15 power forward and No. 81 overall prospect in the class of 2022.
He also holds offers from Mississippi State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Ohio State, Creighton, Xavier, Missouri, Kansas State, UMKC and Saint Louis.
Kansas already has a commitment from class of 2022 forward Gradey Dick, giving the Jayhawks the nation's No. 6-ranked recruiting class in 2022, per 247Sports.