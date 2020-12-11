Thanks to a dominant defensive performance, Kansas men’s basketball was able to get some valuable minutes from its bench en route to a 95-50 win over Omaha in Allen Fieldhouse Friday night.
After a 17-0 run to start the game by the Jayhawks, coach Bill Self was able to get the bench in the game early and continued to give them minutes throughout the night. Overall, the Kansas bench scored 47 points.
“We just started off hot, and from there on we just kept putting our foot down on the gas,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said after the game. “Just going into [Big 12 play] it was good to get [the bench] in rhythm.”
Junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster impressed off the bench for Kansas once again, playing with tons of energy and hitting the offensive glass. Grant-Foster also threw down a few nice dunks as he finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the game.
“We had a couple of guys who I thought played well off the bench,” Self said after the game. “Of course Tyon showed flashes today, that was very positive also.”
Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot took full advantage of his season-high playing time of 14 minutes, scoring 14 points and adding seven rebounds. His energy gave Kansas a lift early on, and Lightfoot scored a team-high 12 points in the first half.
“I thought Mitch was great,” Self said. “If he scores, great. And if he doesn’t score, big deal because he can still help us win games with his activity level.”
Lightfoot was also key on the defensive end for Kansas with a game-high three blocks. The Kansas defense as a whole seemed to alter every look Omaha had at the basket, as the Mavericks shot just 27% from the field and 4-for-20 from three point range.
The Jayhawks also totaled eight steals and seven blocks as a team, suffocating Omaha and forcing them to make mistakes on offense.
Kansas’ defense allowed the Jayhawks to build a healthy lead heading into the last five minutes of the game. This gave bench players who don’t see the floor often an opportunity to play, such as freshman guard Latrell Jossell, freshman forward Gethro Muscadin and senior guard Chris Teahan.
Jossell scored on a layup and deep three-pointer in his short time on the court, and Muscadin had a nice dunk to get him on the scoreboard. Teahan got in on the action as well, knocking in a three-pointer to send the crowd into a frenzy.
“It was important to see the other guys that might not have played as many minutes to get out there,” Lightfoot said. “It was cool to see everyone score tonight, guys like Latrell and Gethro and Chris really went out there and played well.”
Outside of the bench, Agbaji had a bounce-back game with a team-high 18 points after going scoreless against Creighton Tuesday. Senior guard Marcus Garrett also played well as a facilitator with eight assists.
After the cancellation of Sunday’s game against Tarleton State, next up for Kansas will be the start of Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.