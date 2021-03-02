Kansas basketball has extended an offer to class of 2023 shooting guard K.J. Lewis, he announced Monday via social media.
Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Self and the Kansas coaching staff 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mZAlvUizbA— kj lewis (@thekjlewis) March 2, 2021
“It was crazy because my mom has been a Kansas fan for five years now,” Lewis said in an interview with the Kansan Monday. "I know they build their players up for the league and improve their life and basketball skills.
"They're a winning program."
Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard from Chapin High School in El Paso, Texas, also holds offers from New Mexico State, Texas A&M, DePaul, Arizona State, Western Illinois, TCU and Houston.
According to ESPN.com, Lewis is ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2023.
"I can do everything," Lewis said. "I can score when I need to score, but I can also play defense and set my teammates up for the best play."
Kansas currently has the No. 38-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021, according to 247Sports, with commitments from JUCO forward Sydney Curry and four-star forwards Zachary Clemence and K.J. Adams.
The Jayhawks also have the No. 10-ranked recruiting class in 2022 with a commitment from four-star shooting guard Kyle Cuffe Jr.
Kansas will look to improve its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, when four-star forward Gradey Dick announces his college commitment.