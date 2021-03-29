Kansas football has become the first school to extend an offer to class of 2023 cornerback Jaylon Braxton, he announced Saturday via social media.
ALL GLORY TO GOD BLESSED AND THANKFUL TO EARN MY FIRST OFFER FROM KANSAS UNIVERSITY @KU_EJones @Co_Jackson21 @CoachPJason504 @story_kyle pic.twitter.com/PxA5GL2Vod— Jaylon Braxton (@JaylonBraxton6) March 27, 2021
“I was really excited,” Braxton said in an interview with the Kansan Sunday. “It was the happiest I’ve been in a minute. I was just smiling the whole time.”
Braxton, the 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, says he’s intrigued by KU’s history in developing its cornerbacks.
“I know they have a lot of corners in the NFL,” he said. “I know it’s a good program and I want to go to the NFL.”
Braxton says he wants to go to a school where he can compete for individual and team honors, including the Jim Thorpe Award, honoring college football's top defensive back.
“I want to go to a school that can compete to win a national championship and put me in the best possible position to make it to the NFL,” he said.
Braxton finished his sophomore season with 20 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions for 27 return yards.
“I’m a real fast guy,” he said. “Press man coverage is what I like to play. I have great ball skills. That’s my game.”