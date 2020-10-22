Five guard lineups are not something Kansas men's basketball is accustomed to. But with the loss of forward Silvio De Sousa and a plethora of talented perimeter players, coach Bill Self said small ball is something the team will experiment with this upcoming season.
“I think we can be very hard to guard if we can be creative and get guys to understand how to kind of be creative playing five-out, which I’ve never done before,” Self said during a media availability Thursday. “I think we need to be prepared to play that way some because of foul situations, or injuries or whatever.”
The loss of De Sousa shook up Kansas' big man depth and moved freshman forward Gethro Muscadin to Kansas’ third big man option, behind redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot and junior forward David McCormack.
Self said he did not originally plan on Muscadin getting minutes this season, but now he might have to play a larger role.
“You know that third big is going to play from time-to-time,” Self said. “So I think it does put some pressure on Gethro to be able to perform.”
On the perimeter, Kansas has plenty of depth and length. Besides redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris, every guard on the Kansas roster expected to play significant minutes is 6-foot-5 or taller.
Senior Marcus Garrett, juniors Ochai Agbaji and Tyon Grant-Foster, sophomore Christian Braun, and freshman Bryce Thompson will all be competing for those key perimeter minutes. Same goes for forwards redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson and sophomore Tristan Enaruna.
This excess of players on the wing will provide Self with many opportunities to experiment with lineups and find out what works. The depth also gives Self the option to play small ball effectively if he chooses to do so.
“I think we played one game against Tennessee when we had [former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike] out,” Agbaji said. “I remember we played five guards and we had Tristan at the five. I think it worked out pretty well, but we have some ideas and it's still in the works.”
On the defensive side, things can get tricky running a small ball lineup, such as determining who would guard opponents' big men in the post.
“In that [five guard] scenario, I think we could have rotating fives,” Self said. “I don’t think we’re going to be dead-set on who would be playing what position, it would be very positionless.”
Moving forward, Kansas will continue to work on playing “tiny.” Self said this is not how the Jayhawks will want to play all year, but they may have to adapt to the style of play with foul troubles and a pandemic-altered season.
“It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out,” Self said. “But we are just experimenting right now.”