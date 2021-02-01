The month of January was one to forget for No. 23 Kansas men’s basketball. But hey, it’s February now, and the Jayhawks have nine regular season games ahead of them to improve heading into the NCAA tournament.
“It is a new month. We were not very good in November. We were terrific in December. We weren’t any good in January. So, this is our month,” coach Bill Self said in a media availability Monday. “February, of course, would be a great time to play our best ball moving forward.”
The Jayhawks' matchup with Kansas State on Tuesday would be a much-needed win to start out the month. After losing to Tennessee Saturday, Kansas dropped four out of its last five contests.
“I think this team has the capability of being as good as ever. We need to lock in and we need to understand that, hey, we’ve had a little bit of a mishap here in the month of January,” senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said. “We just have to come together as a unit.”
One of the main struggles for the Jayhawks has been on the defensive end, especially three-point defense. Over the month of January, teams shot over 42% from beyond against Kansas.
To get back on track against Kansas State, Lightfoot knows Kansas will have to be on its toes defensively.
“I think it starts on defense,” Lightfoot said. “If you can hold a team to less points, then that gives us an opportunity to outscore them, so I think it starts on the defensive end.”
Lightfoot also stressed how important it is for this team to get back on track.
“[Our play] means so much to so many people, and we know it’s up to us to change it. We need to do this for each other, we need to do this for our coaches and we need to do this for our fans out there too” Lightfoot said. “That was unacceptable how this last month went, and I think we are all on the same page moving forward that we need to defend, come closer together and become a team."
Tuesday night's game will be critical for the Jayhawks to gain back some confidence. Tipoff for tomorrow’s Sunflower Showdown is set for 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.