Kansas football redshirt freshman defensive lineman DaJon Terry is experiencing a breakout season in just his third year playing football.
The Meridian, Mississippi, native — known as “Baby Shaq” to his friends back home — is in his third year playing football since switching from basketball during his senior year of high school. Terry was influenced by his older brother, who played football at Western Kentucky, to make the switch to football.
He also credited his switch in sports to getting embarrassingly crossed over during a basketball game.
“[Football is] about the X’s and O’s but basketball is way more simple than football," Terry said during a recent media availability. "There are only a certain amount of things you can do with basketball."
Terry also said sacking a quarterback is more fun than dunking on someone, especially after recording his first collegiate sack against Oklahoma State on Oct. 3. Terry has also recorded 10 tackles this season.
“When you get a sack you feel like that’s a big thing," Terry said. "That was my first college sack too [against Oklahoma State]. I can’t even describe how I was feeling. That was amazing.”
Terry has also seen a huge transformation in his weight since he joined Kansas football. He said over this past offseason he got his weight down from 370 pounds to 310 pounds, allowing him to move quicker on the defensive line.
Terry has ample time to prove himself as he has a few more years as a Jayhawk. After shifting away from the basketball court and putting his efforts out on the football field, Terry continues to follow in his older brother's footsteps.
“This is my third year playing right here,” Terry said. “Every week it’s been getting used to the pace and the coaches. It’s been a blessing honestly, I can't do nothing but thank God and [Kansas football coach Les] Miles for bringing me [to Kansas].”
Kansas will next face off against Iowa State Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.