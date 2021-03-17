In perhaps the most unique NCAA Tournament in history, the bubble environment has been a major adjustment for many players, including Kansas men’s basketball sophomore guard Christian Braun, who is set to participate in his first March Madness.
“You are by yourself,” Braun said during a media availability Wednesday. “You get to see the guys in practice and at meals and stuff like that. We’re just trying to be safe, just how we were all throughout the season.”
Despite the tournament’s unusual format, for Braun, the tournament has become somewhat of a family affair.
Braun’s older brother, Parker, a redshirt sophomore forward at the University of Missouri, is also in the bubble as the Tigers are a No. 9 seed in the West Region of the tournament.
“It’s been hectic,” Braun said. “My whole family is coming. [Parker] is staying at the hotel right next to us. We don’t get to see each other, but it’s awesome that he gets to play, and I get to play, and my parents get to come and watch.”
Braun was asked about the similarities between this year’s NCAA Tournament and that of a high school AAU tournament.
“It is a lot like AAU, just because you see all the players on all the other teams,” he said. “It’s actually kind of cool. It’s a little different experience, just having everybody around.
“I’ve seen a couple guys that I’ve played with, and you don’t get to talk to them or hang out with them as much, but it’s good to see them," Braun said.
Given the tournament’s strict protocols surrounding COVID-19, Braun has looked to find ways to spend his time off the court, specifically playing on his Playstation 5.
“I did bring my video games, and that’s really what I’ve been on the whole time because we’ve got to stay in our rooms,” he said. “So, I’ve been playing video games, watching TV and stuff like that, just to keep us entertained.”
Braun says he knew this year’s experience was going to be different, and he thinks the team is ready.
“We knew there were going to be different challenges this year, but we’re excited, and we didn’t come here to lose,” he said. “We’re going to come out there, play our heart out, and leave it all on the floor.
“I hope we do get to experience what it’s like being here for a long time,” Braun said. "It’s going to be different. You pack extra clothes for that reason. You hope for a run in March, so that’s the goal. That’s everybody’s goal. We’re just focused on getting wins and staying here in the bubble as long as possible.”
KU men’s basketball is set to face No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday, March 20 at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m.