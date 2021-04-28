Class of 2022 center Dereck Lively II has received an offer from Kansas men's basketball, he told the Kansan Tuesday.
"It was an exciting experience," Lively said. "I've been watching Kansas since I was younger, so it's definitely an accomplishment to have a blue-blood of that caliber offer me."
Lively, a 7-foot-1, 220-pound center out of Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 7 center and the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2022.
Kansas currently has a commitment from the class of 2022 four-star forward Gradey Dick, giving the Jayhawks the nation's No. 7 ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
"Watching college basketball over the years, they have always been known for producing the best bigs," Lively said.