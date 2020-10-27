Making it to the halfway point in the 2020 season, it seems Kansas football’s defense has been struggling to finish strong in recent games.
In the first half against Kansas State Saturday, the Jayhawks held the Wildcats to one offensive touchdown. However, the defense seemed to let up after halftime, giving up an additional 21 points in the second half.
Kansas football coach Les Miles said during a media availability Monday he’s not sure why the defense wasn't able to maintain that strong start. Miles also said he doesn't think fatigue has anything to do with it.
“I think that there’s a want to be able to get in the fourth quarter and win the game," Miles said. "That’s part of our business and is part of the work to do. Guys that are playing for us as young players are really making great contributions, so I’m seeing it as down the road we’ll be pretty damn good.”
Miles said the Kansas defense does feel an obligation to deliver strong performances to help the Kansas offense.
“I think that our guys recognize that and I think that they’re very much like any team — the responsibility of that part of the team to stay buoyant and fight like hell so you can pull that offense along with it,” Miles said. "It’s something we all want to happen and we want the offense to play as well as the defense does and maybe that’ll come this Saturday.”
Sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr. led Kansas with six tackles against Kansas State. Logan agrees with Miles that fatigue doesn't play a factor in the Jayhawks' second half performances.
“No not at all," Logan said Monday. "[The defense] just has to get the field on third downs so we can get the ball back to the offense.”
Senior outside linebacker Kyron Johnson added six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Steven Parker recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.
“[We need to] continue to push forward and keep fighting,” Parker said.
Kansas football will next face Iowa State Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.