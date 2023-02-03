Former Jayhawk forward J.R. Giddens made a trip back to Lawrence on Jan. 28. However, it wasn't for a reason most Jayhawks come back to their old stomping grounds.
Giddens is now the head women's basketball coach at Northern New Mexico College and played in a tournament at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.
Even though former Kansas head coach Roy Williams left ahead of his freshman season, Giddens remained loyal to Kansas and Bill Self.
Giddens played for two seasons at Kansas, averaging 11.3 and 10.3 points per game to start his career. He also started in 50 of the 63 games that he played.
After an incident at a Lawrence bar that ended with him being stabbed in the leg during the offseason, Giddens and the Kansas basketball program mutually agreed to move on.
Despite the lack of a storybook ending in Lawrence, Giddens still has good feelings about where he started playing college basketball.
“It’s always going to be a really special place for me, and it’s just good to come back and coach at places I played at,” Giddens said. “It’s like the game has come full circle to me.”
Giddens also stated that he still keeps in touch with assistant coach Jeremy Case, one of his teammates during his time at Kansas.
After Kansas, Giddens recovered and took his career to the University of New Mexico. During his senior season for the Lobos, he averaged 16.3 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game, earning himself the title of Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.
His success in New Mexico led him to become the 30th pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. Giddens played for the Celtics until 2010 and finished his time in the NBA with the New York Knicks.
His professional career included stops in Poland, Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Argentina. Giddens decided to hang up the basketball shoes when offered a coaching job.
“This is my first coaching opportunity. I was actually still playing pro, and I got a chance to get a head coaching job, so I figured ‘why not take that?’,” Giddens said. “If I kept playing, I’d probably retire at 41 and be trying to coach when I’d be in my dinosaur years.”
Now, two years into the job, Giddens is learning a lot while making the transition from coach to player.
“Now I can’t go out there and dunk on anybody,” Giddens said.
Giddens’ primary focus in coaching is taking care of his players.
“Number one is building the relationships with the players,” Giddens said. “Players play a lot harder for you when you have a better relationship with them.”
Giddens and his Northern New Mexico College squad will be back at Haskell on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.