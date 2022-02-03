Kansas women's basketball trailed Oklahoma State by 14 points at one point in the game. The Jayhawks even trailed by eight points headed into the locker room at half.
The game’s momentum began to change as Kansas went on a 20-0 run in the second half which was led by junior center Taiyanna Jackson and junior guard Holly Kersgieter.
The Jayhawks managed to secure a 65-56 victory with the help of Kersgeiter and Jackson.
Kersgeiter came into the game as the Jayhawks leading scorer this season. She had a slow start to the night, which was part of the reason for the Jayhawks early struggles. However, she quickly turned her night around and came to life in the second half.
After going 0-for-3 from behind the arc in the first half, Kersgeiter went 3-for-3 from three in the second. Two of which proved to be crucial in helping extend Kansas’ lead.
“I really challenged Holly and JB [graduate guard Julie Brosseau], I thought they played really poor in the first half,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “I thought they responded and played significantly better in the second half.”
Kersgeiter’s threes were a massive help in the Jayhawks’ victory, but she was also able to make some crucial shots at the free throw line.
Kersgieter shot 6-for-9 from the line, adding to her 19 total points on the night. Jackson also landed in double-digits with 18 points and served as a key contributor to the Jayhawks’ win.
“We only had two people make baskets in the first half,” Schneider said. “She [Jackson] was 5-for-5.”
Jackson led the Jayhawks in scoring for most of the game, as she started well and finished well. Jackson’s offensive presence was a large part of Kansas’ victory, but her play on the glass also played a major role in the win.
“She was what kept us in it in the first half,'' Kersgieter said. “She is one of the biggest upsides to our team and gets more and more confident every game.”
With 11 rebounds on the night, Jackson picked her second double-double of the season. This kind of rebound performance is what the Jayhawks have been getting out of their center all year.
Jackson leads Kansas in rebounds this year, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
Jackson’s efforts on defense can’t go without recognition either. With four blocks and one steal, she was just as effective in keeping Oklahoma State off the scoreboard as she was in putting the Jayhawks on it.
Kansas looks for another strong performance from Kersgieter and Jackson at home on Sunday against TCU at 2 p.m.