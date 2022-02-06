Kansas women’s basketball improved to 6-4 in Big 12 Conference play after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 75-60 on Sunday. The Jayhawks shot just 41.9% overall from the field, but their efforts on defense were the difference in the game.
Junior center Taiyanna Jackson was the heart and soul of Kansas’ defensive front as she kept things aggressive in the post. In tallying her third double-double of the season, Jackson scored 13 points, snagged a team-high 17 rebounds and swatted three blocks.
“That’s just something my teammates and my coaches push me to do in practice,” Jackson said of being dominant in the paint. “I’ve gained confidence in the low-post… I have the advantage over the majority of post players in the Big 12.”
Jackson’s season-high 17 rebounds set Kansas up for success on the offensive side of the ball, helping score 14 second-chance points and 18 total points off rebounds.
Junior guard Holly Kersgieter was also disruptive defensively, accounting for five of the Jayhawks’ eight total takeaways. Kansas’ defense forced the Frogs to cough up 15 total turnovers and shoot just 36.4% overall from the field despite putting on a strong offensive performance in the first half.
“For the most part, we executed the plan,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “Give TCU credit, they made perimeter shots in the first quarter I think in particular, but made six threes in the first half, and you know, our team didn’t get discouraged. They stuck with the plan, and I thought continued to execute.”
The Jayhawks converted their aggressiveness into points, scoring 10 points off turnovers and another 36 points in the paint. Defensive stops and steals allowed Kansas to get down the floor and rack up 10 fast break points as well.
In addition to Jackson, three more Jayhawks landed in double figures in Sunday’s victory over the Frogs. Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while junior guard Zakiyah Franklin posted 14 points and Kersgieter scored another 11.
“We know that we have more depth this year in every position and we know what we’re capable of,” Franklin said. “We put the work in every single practice every day, and honestly, the sky's the limit for this team.”
With Sunday’s win, Kansas continues its three-game winning streak to go 15-5 on the season and settle into fifth place in the Big 12.
The Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia for another conference matchup against West Virginia (11-9) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.