Despite falling just short against Texas on Saturday night, senior center Taiyanna Jackson had another impressive performance.
Jackson’s inside presence gave the Texas defense fits, recording 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Kansas dominated the paint overall, outscoring the Longhorns 44-26.
“I thought Twin [Jackson] was outstanding,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “I don’t know if we can expect any more from her.”
The Kansas guards also contributed to the paint dominance, including junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, who battled injuries on the day.
“I really appreciated the toughness that Wyvette demonstrated,” Schneider said. “[She] had back spasms all day…and I just really appreciate her making the effort to try and play and contribute.”
Mayberry added 12 points and eight assists while still playing 33 minutes. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin had 20 points, getting a lot of her points by driving to the rim.
“We wanted to come out and be aggressive and wanting to attack possessions,” Franklin said.
Jackson’s performance is an example of the Jayhawks being aggressive. She was matched up with Texas junior forward DeYona Gaston, who led the Longhorns with 24 points and seven rebounds. Gaston and Jackson battled in the post all evening, with Jackson feeding off the back-and-forth between the two players.
“That’s just the type of player I am,” said Jackson. “It gets me going, especially if they’re talking back.”
Jackson went on a stretch of four straight baskets in the second quarter, helping Kansas take a 34-28 lead into halftime. Jackson was a perfect six-for-six in the first half, leading the Jayhawks with 12 points.
Kansas continued to lead throughout the third quarter behind seven points, three rebounds, and three blocks from Jackson.
Texas limited Jackson’s touches in the fourth quarter, only allowing her to take two shots. On Kansas’ final offensive possession, the Longhorns knocked away the pass intended for Jackson, securing them the win.
Jackson and the Jayhawks will have a chance to bounce back on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. against TCU in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.