Kansas men's basketball defeated the North Dakota State Bison at Allen Fieldhouse Thursday night by a score of 82-59.
It was all about the Jayhawk defense early in the game, as the Bison took over 12 minutes to hit the ten-point mark. In the first half, the Bison had eight turnovers and only managed to score 19 mostly from beyond on the arc.
The Kansas offense also came to play in the first half, as Jalen Wilson headlined all scorers in the opening half with 17 points. Highly touted freshman Gradey Dick contributed eight points in the half. The Jayhawk bench also added a spark as M.J. Rice and Joseph Yesufu each chipped in six points in the first half. Bobby Pettiford also totaled five assists in the half.
Kansas shot the ball effectively in the first half as the team shot 19 for 34 from the field and 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks shot a perfect 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the half. Kansas took a 48-19 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same. As the Bison continued to turn the ball over, the Jayhawks continued to capitalize. Kansas ended the game with 22 points off of 13 Bison turnovers.
Wilson continued to score efficiently as he finished the game with 21 points and nine rebounds. The second leading scorer was Dick with 12, as he grabbed six rebounds as well. Pettiford finished the game with a eight assists.
The Bison were led by Grant Nelson's 11 points and nine rebounds. The other double-digit scorer for the Bison was Boden Skunberg with 10 points while the dynamic duo of Nelson and Andrew Morgan combined for only 19 points. Almost half of the Bison points were on three-pointers as they went 9 for 32 from beyond the arc. Yet, they were done in by losing the rebounding battle 49-35.
Kansas finished the game shooting 48.6% from the floor and 35% from the three-point line.
This win moves the Jayhawks’ record to 2-0 in the young season, as they look toward their next game at the State Farm Champions Classic against Duke at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 15th with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m.