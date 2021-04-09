Kansas men's basketball redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson announced via Twitter Friday that he will test the 2021 NBA Draft waters.
God’s Plan🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FsIFcB7lOm— jwill (@thejalenwilson) April 9, 2021
Wilson will retain his eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, players like Wilson, and Ochai Agbaji -- who announced he was entering the draft process yesterday -- can participate in the draft process up until Monday, July 19.
“I am grateful to say that with prayer and discussion with Coach (Bill) Self and my family, I will test the NBA draft process,” Wilson said to Kansas Athletics. "I am excited for the opportunity to learn, workout, and receive valuable feedback on my game that will allow me to make a solid decision on whether to remain in the draft, or return to the University of Kansas for my sophomore year."
Last season, Wilson was an integral part of Kansas' success with an average of 12.1 points per game. Wilson caught fire early in the season and led Kansas in scoring in wins against then-No. 20 Kentucky and then-No. 8 Creighton.
Wilson's average of 8.2 rebounds led Kansas and was good for second in the Big 12. He also had eight games with double-doubles. His performance last season was recognized by the Big 12, as Wilson was named to the 2020-21 Big 12 All-Newcomer and Big 12 All-Freshman teams.
“Jalen had a terrific freshman year and played a critical role in our success,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “We knew as the season progressed there would be interest in exploring the NBA process. I fully support his decision and know that he will handle this experience properly."
"Like Ochai, Jalen will keep his remaining eligibility so he has the option to return based on what he learns throughout this process," Self continued. "This will be great for him to learn what people say about him and ways in which he can improve.”