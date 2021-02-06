Kansas men's basketball redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson logged an impressive bounce back performance against No. 17 West Virginia Saturday, but hot shooting from the Mountaineer guards handed the Jayhawks a 91-79 road loss.
Wilson was one of Kansas’ most impactful players early in the season, but has averaged just 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the Jayhawks past six contests. Today, Wilson was able to get back on track with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists on 6-of-13 shooting.
“I do think that offensively, [Wilson] did some nice things. He was obviously our best rebounder today,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference. “That’s how he was playing when he was playing well offensively. I thought he was more aggressive, which is good.”
After recording just five points in the first half, Wilson came out firing in the second, sinking two layups to help Kansas start the second half on a 13-3 run to tie the game at 47-47. The redshirt freshman was also able to get back in touch with his outside shot, knocking in 2-of-5 threes.
“I just came in and tried to rebound and play as hard as I could to win the game,” Wilson said on the Kansas Athletics' postgame radio show.
Wilson also had the help of four other starters who scored in double figures. Senior guard Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 18 points, followed by junior forward David McCormack (17 points), junior guard Ochai Agbaji (13 points), and sophomore guard Christian Braun (11 points).
The Jayhawks were able to shoot it at a decent clip for the game (45%) and knocked down 7-of-20 three-pointers, but were doomed by 18 turnovers.
However, it was the defensive end and hot shooting from sophomore guard Miles McBride and senior guard Taz Sherman that spelled trouble for the Jayhawks. McBride finished with a staggering 29 points and eight assists and shot 4-of-5 from three. Sherman finished the game with an impressive 25 points and made several tough shots.
“McBride totally dominated the game. I mean, he was a first team All-American tonight the way he played,” Self said. “Of course Sherman had a big game. We knew they were keys. Those guys just kind of took over down the stretch.”
With the loss, Kansas now falls to 12-7 and 6-5 in Big 12 play. Next up for the Jayhawks will be another key conference game against Oklahoma State inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.