Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson’s 21-point, nine-rebound performance against North Dakota State has him leading the Jayhawks in both categories through two games this season.
Wilson led last year’s national championship team in rebounds per game with 7.4, but has been asked to do more this season. After being last year’s third leading scorer, and the two leading scorers going on to be first round draft picks, it was apparent Wilson needed to step up this year.
“We want him to be aggressive at all times,'' said assistant coach Norm Roberts.
The Jayhawks made it a point tonight to establish Wilson.
He was established by taking three of the first five field goals for Kansas, and getting to the line to make two free throws. After freshman guard Gradey Dick’s opening three-pointer, Wilson scored or assisted on the next 11 points for the Jayhawks.
“When he goes in and plays his game, that just opens up the gate for us,” said freshman guard MJ Rice.
Rice benefited from Wilson’s aggression with 10 points in his debut after missing the opener with a lower back injury. His first points broke Wilson’s 11 points in a row having scored or assisted for Kansas.
To go along with his stellar play, Rice sees the value Wilson brings as a leader as well.
“He’s like the OG of the team,” Rice said. “When things are down, he's always talking to us.”
Dick also sees how important Wilson’s leadership is for the team.
“That’s the guy we look to when things get tough,” said Dick.
A huge factor in Wilson’s increase of totals this year is his jump shot.
While it is just a small sample size, Wilson is shooting significantly better to start this year. In the first two games, he’s shot 42.9%, going 6 for 13. Last season, he made just 26.2% of shots from behind the line.
He also went 2 for 5 on shots between 15-feet and the three point line.
Wilson’s early aggression is apparent during the start of the season, and is someone to continue to look for as the season continues.
He will continue to be a leader for the Jayhawks, and try to keep his pace rolling into next week’s Champions Classic game against Duke. The Jayhawks play Duke at 8:30 p.m. in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.