He’s done it again. Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson notched career highs in points, field goals made, and field goals attempted in the Kansas 69-64 win over Duke Tuesday night in the annual State Farm Champions Classic.
Wilson got things going early, as he was on the floor for 18 of the 20 minutes in the first half. Wilson recorded 10 points in the half while shooting 5-10 from the field. He also totaled six rebounds and three assists as Kansas took a 33-29 lead into halftime.
The second half was consistent with the first. Wilson added 15 more points in the second while going perfect from the free throw line. The junior added five more rebounds to his total, making it 11 for the game, and another pair of assists, which made five for the matchup. Wilson never came off the floor in the second half, playing all 20 minutes.
Wilson finished the game with 25 points on 11-26 shooting, with 11 rebounds and five assists.
Kansas coach Norm Roberts pointed to how Wilson has matured in every aspect of his game as the main reason for his recent success.
“Jalen’s whole game has matured, everything about him. He understands that he needs to be the main guy for us, he needs to be our main scorer, and he’s got to be able to do it in different ways and also make plays for others,” Roberts said.
Wilson himself mentioned the team‘s preparation for the game and staying patient, as a reason for success Tuesday night. Kansas had to wait an extended period of time to hit the floor as the game prior went into two overtimes.
“We were staying mentally prepared and locked in on what we had to do and staying as warm as we could. We had to walk out there twice, and just being locked in the whole time,” Wilson said.
Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick pointed to Wilson’s leadership as a competitive edge for the team overall, especially Tuesday night.
“It’s probably one of our biggest advantages as a team, J-Wil and Dajuan have been where no one else has last year with winning a championship, and when things get tough like they did tonight, we know who to go to, and they have been doing that the whole year,” Dick said.
Wilson and Kansas look to continue their winning ways in their next game on Friday night as the team takes on Southern Utah at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.