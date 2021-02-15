Kansas men’s basketball redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after posting double-doubles in all three games this past week. Wilson led the Jayhawks to three wins over Oklahoma State and two wins over Iowa State.
“He has been really aggressive,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said during a media availability Monday. “Letting the game come to him and doing the things he does as a good player offensively and defensively. Just locking in to what we do and not really straying away from who he is and what we do.”
In Kansas’ most recent game at Iowa State on Saturday, Wilson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He shot 7-for-15 from the floor and 4-of-8 from three and also dished out four assists. This was one of his best games of the season as he also started to get his mojo back, like he had in December.
“He has done really well,” redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said during a media availability Monday. “He has rebounded the ball exceptionally well and scored the ball well. He just gives us a certain energy when he is in the game like chasing down loose balls or getting us extra possessions and even offensive rebounds. He really sparks new life into the team and we can feed off that and hopefully he continues to give us that [energy]."
As Kansas makes their final push with four regular season games left, Wilson will need to continue this level of play for the Jayhawks to have a chance of winning these next few games. With the Big 12 Tournament approaching as well as March Madness, coach Bill Self knows that Wilson will be a integral part to the team.
“He has played very well the last couple of weeks,” Self said during a media availability Monday. “I am excited about him and I think he is playing the right way... I thought he played very well in Ames, one of the very few guys that did offensively, so yeah we're pleased with Jalen and we need him to keep contributing at this same type-rate to give us the best chance moving forward.”
The Jayhawks' next game is on Wednesday night at Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now ESPN+.