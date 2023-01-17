On a normal night, redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson’s career high of 38 points could easily have been enough to push Kansas past any opponent.
Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, Tuesday was not a normal night against the Wildcats.
Wilson, who was averaging 19.8 points per game heading into Tuesday’s contest, has been a consistent force for Kansas all season, but the Kansas State matchup saw an explosion from the veteran. Alongside his 38 points, Wilson collected nine rebounds while going 12-for-25 from the field and 11-for-12 from the charity stripe in a game that saw 67 free-throw attempts.
However, a performance similar to former Jayhawk Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 37 points against Texas Tech in a game that went beyond regulation wasn’t enough to bring home a win for the Jayhawks against the Wildcats.
The overtime thriller saw Kansas fall to Kansas State 83-82, with the Wildcats being led by senior forward Keyontae Johnson’s 24 points–but as Johnson powered the Wildcats, the Jayhawks were being plagued by shots from behind the arc, going six-for-29 all night.
“It was good, but when you don’t win, that just kind of takes it all away,” Wilson said when asked about his performance. “The feeling really isn’t there.”
Close games have been a specialty for the Jayhawks as of late, winning four of their six Big 12 Conference games by single digits, but Kansas struggled to match the success Tuesday night.
“We win a lot of games like that, and I don’t know if it just caught up to us,” Wilson said. “We’re playing teams close and ending up winning, but we got to find a way to win in games like that.”
Foul trouble was also a significant issue for the Jayhawks on Tuesday, seeing three starters foul out, including sophomore forward KJ Adams.
“I think we played hard, and Jalen had a really good game,” Adams said. “That’s just how our league is, really hard, and sometimes you fall short.”
Before fouling out, Adams extended his double-digit point streak to 11 games, tallying 17 on the night.
The outcome could have possibly swayed in the Jayhawks' favor thanks to a three-point shot from Wilson in overtime, but as the ball left his hands, head coach Bill Self called a timeout.
“It was a good timeout,” Wilson said. “That shot was good to go in, but that doesn’t really make anything as far as the game. We were still up. We still had the ball. We didn’t do too much.”
Wilson’s performance on Tuesday, despite the loss, still solidifies him as the leader for Kansas, especially given the Jayhawks coming back from being down by 14 at one point in the game.
“Jalen played great,” Self said. “The kid plays 45 minutes and never comes out…puts us on his back, scores 38.”
Wilson and the Jayhawks look to bounce back against TCU on Saturday, Jan. 21, as they head back to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff will be at 12 p.m. on CBS.