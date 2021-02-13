Kansas men’s basketball redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson continued his solid play as of late with his third straight double-double against Iowa State Saturday.
Wilson tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Jayhawks 64-50 road win. He propelled what was a sluggish Kansas offense, especially in the first half, as the Jayhawks shot just 36% from the field in the game.
“I thought he was great. He was our best offensive player. He was our best rebounder,” coach Bill Self said to the media postgame. “He picked his spots wisely and played with pace, poise.”
Neither team took control of the game with a 24-24 score at halftime. Kansas had four separate scoring droughts of over four minutes, and Iowa State turned the ball over 15 times at the break. Wilson had 10 of Kansas’ 24 first half points and knocked in two crucial three-pointers to keep Kansas’ struggling offense in the game.
“I just took the shots the defense gave me. I didn’t try to force anything,” Wilson said. “The ball just found me in good places to shoot the ball in open spots and I was able to hit them.”
Wilson played with tons of energy throughout the game on the defensive end as well, which is an area he thinks is important to this team.
“I’ve just been trying to be aggressive on the defensive end and rebounding. That’s something that definitely gets me going and helps my team,” Wilson said. “When we get stops that gives us energy and momentum, and that’s what we’ve been bringing a lot lately.”
Kansas offense picked up the pace in the second half, and so did junior forward David McCormack. Wilson was able to find the big man down low for two of his four assists, which helped McCormack to get going.
“Jalen played to his strengths,” McCormack said. “He always brings something to the table — energy, passing, rebounding, getting us open looks — he was just able to capitalize on his scoring today.”
Wilson and the Jayhawks will look to continue its success as of late against Kansas State on the road Wednesday. A win there would give Kansas a 10-5 conference record and a four game win streak.
“We’re focused now. We’re ready for this last few game stretch of the Big 12 and are focused and prepared for anything,” Wilson said.
Tipoff for Wednesday's game is set for 7 p.m.