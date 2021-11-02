Kansas basketball sophomore forward Jalen Wilson was suspended for the Kansas' exhibition game against Emporia State and the first three regular-season games after being arrested for suspicion of a DUI on Sunday morning.

“We're going to be suspending the first three games of the regular season,” coach Bill Self said Tuesday at media day. “He will also serve community hours during his suspension and do some community service.”

Self also said that Wilson has been handling the situation well.

"He’s owned it," Self said. "He’s acted like a man and he’s determined to spin it into a positive over time in some way, shape or form and I know he’ll work hard to do that."

Wilson also posted an apology on Twitter Tuesday before Self's announcement.

“To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Jayhawk Nation-First and foremost, I want to apologize to all of you for my mistake this past weekend," Wilson said in his apology. "I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgment. I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward. Again, I am truly sorry."

​​Wilson was a key player for the Jayhawks in the 2020-2021 season, averaging 11.8 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game. Wilson also tallied 58 assists, nine double-doubles, and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Newcomer team.

Wilson will miss games against Michigan State, Tarleton State and Stony Brook to begin the season. Wilson will also have to sit out of the Jayhawks’ exhibition game against Emporia State Wednesday.