Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels made his much-anticipated season-debut against Illinois, and he did not waste time in affirming his Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors.
“I love the game of football,” Daniels said. “To be able to get back out there and be able to compete with my brothers who I’ve been working on this whole offseason with, it felt great.”
In his first drive of the season, Daniels went 5-for-6 for 63 yards and a touchdown. He hit junior running back Devin Neal and junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold for completions of 19 and 22 yards, respectively. Daniels ended the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior running back Torry Locklin.
“He felt really good. He was really anxious to play,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “I didn’t see any apprehension that he was worrying about anything.”
With 6:02 left in the first quarter, Daniels showed off his mobility, breaking off an 11-yard run to convert on 3rd-and-9. The end of the drive came at eleven seconds left in the quarter, when Daniels threw a touchdown to junior tight end Jared Casey. The score put Kansas up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“I went out there and played my game, and really just left everything in God’s hands,” Daniels said. “All the preparation that we put into the game this week, we were able to execute.”
With just 41 seconds left in the second quarter, Daniels led the Jayhawks on a 75-yard drive. The drive featured a momentous play where Daniels scrambled out of the pocket and delivered a 48-yard throw to junior wide receiver Luke Grimm.
“Those throws were incredible,” Leipold said. “I think he played with extreme confidence.”
Daniels entered halftime with 189 yards and two touchdowns, along with 32 rushing yards. He finished with 304 total yards and two touchdowns for the game in the 34-23 win.
“I feel like we picked up right where we left off at,” Daniels said.
The win moves the Jayhawks to 2-0 for the season, and they will look to remain undefeated when they face Nevada on Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m.