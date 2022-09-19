Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named the Week Three Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, after a stellar performance against Houston on Saturday.
With the award, Daniels becomes the third Jayhawk to win such an award this year, as redshirt junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps and sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant won defensive player of the week in Weeks One and Two.
Daniels accounted for 281 total yards and five total touchdowns. He passed for 158 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and led Kansas in rushing with 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Daniels is leading the Jayhawk offense, which is ranked fifth in the country in scoring with 51 points per game.
In the 2021 season, the Jayhawks scored a total of 249 points during their 12 game season. Through three games of 2022, they have accumulated 153 points through just three games.
However, the takeoff of the offense could be seen last year when Daniels took over the starting quarterback position. His first start of the year was the 57-56 overtime win over Texas, which accounted for over 20% of the Jayhawks’ total point output during the 2021 season.
Having appeared in the games versus Coastal Carolina, Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas, he had a choice to make. The NCAA allows football players to redshirt if an athlete has only played in four games in one season.
After Daniels had 202 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win over Texas, Daniels was given the choice to either redshirt and save the year of eligibility, or keep the momentum going for the final two games of the 2021 season.
Daniels decided to play the last two games, and kept his foot on the gas. In the final two games against TCU and West Virginia, he totaled 44/62 passing for 504 yards and three touchdowns.
All in all, it looks as if Daniels made the right decision to keep his momentum going with the offense, as they were able to start this year without missing a beat after the high notes that they ended on this year.
Daniels and the Jayhawk offense look to keep rolling as they take on Duke on Saturday at 11 a.m. at David Booth Memorial Stadium.