Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week after scoring 5 touchdowns and accounting for nearly 300 total yards against Houston last week, adding to his growing list of recognitions to open the season.
After being named a Manning Award Star of the Week and being listed on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List for his 3-touchdown performance against West Virginia, Daniels received both of those honors again for his performance against Houston.
His role in the Jayhawk’s 48-30 win over the Cougars also earned him recognition as the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold praised Daniels’ positive impact on the team, leading them to their first 3-0 start since 2009.
“He made some big plays, scrambling, keeping drives alive, saw some things, didn't hesitate…The big picture of what he did for this team is really remarkable,” Leipold said in a press conference after the game.
By being flexible Daniels has found a place to thrive in Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s system. He targeted 11 different receivers in the win over Houston and found success on the ground with Kotelnicki’s triple-option plays that allowed the Jayhawk's depth at running back to cause problems for opposing defenses.
“Coach [Kotelnicki] puts a big emphasis on trying to distort the defense and those running backs we have out there allow us to distort defenses because they don’t know who’s going to have the ball at the end of the play,” Daniels said after the Houston win.
Daniels and the Jayhawks will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after the two-game road trip to face Duke on Sept. 24 in their last non-conference game of the season.
“We’re 3-0,” Daniels said, “and we’re just going to try to build off of that and just keep going into next week.”