After missing four games due to a shoulder injury suffered in the loss to TCU, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to the field to a delighted home crowd at Kansas David Booth Memorial Stadium.
However, Daniels’ return did not live up to the cheers that were given to him when he trotted out as the starter after redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean was announced as the starter on the jumbotron pregame.
“There was a little rust,” said head coach Lance Leipold.
The Jayhawk offense went three and out on their first two drives, which included Daniels missing a streaking redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner.
At the beginning of the second quarter, he took a huge hit from senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey--A hit that had Leipold irate enough to get a penalty for reacting to the officials not flagging the play sooner.
“As bad of a hit as I’ve seen,” said Leipold, adding that he doesn’t “know why it took so long to review it.”
Daniels shook off the hit and led the Jayhawks to what looked like a touchdown drive.
However, the fourth down touchdown pass from Daniels to redshirt-sophomore tight end Jared Casey was wiped off the board after a penalty. The Jayhawks then failed to make the subsequent field goal.
It was a tough go all around for the Jayhawk offense, who were 0-for-2 on fourth downs, while Texas went three out of four.
Daniels went nine-for-14 for 86 yards and an interception in the first half. He also as a known dual-threat quarterback, rushed just twice for 12 yards in the game.
“There were some opportunities I had out there to run the ball, but I felt like I was able to make a pass in certain windows,” said Daniels.
The Jayhawks went into the locker room down 31-0 at halftime.
Despite the score, Daniels remained at quarterback throughout the third quarter.
“You’re trying to give him the opportunity, if he’s going to play these next two games, he’s got to keep playing,” said Leipold.
Daniels was eventually replaced with 9:03 to go with the Jayhawks down 55-14
Despite the underwhelming return, Daniels was excited to be back on the field after being out for over a month.
To be able to get back on the football field with those 11 guys… it’s everything,” Daniels said.
With the negative performance, the Jayhawks now look to turn the page. “Keep your heads up, stay together,” is what Daniels said he told his offense.
The Jayhawks now look to do just that as they turn their focus towards the Sunflower Showdown, where they’ll play Kansas State on Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.