Plenty of off-season questions arose about who would be named Kansas football’s starting quarterback before the Jayhawks’ first game of the 2022 season against Tennessee Tech. But junior quarterback Jalon Daniels seemingly answered those questions after leading Kansas to an overwhelming victory over the Golden Eagles.
Daniels took over the starting role with complete confidence in the Jayhawks’ home opener on Friday night as Kansas dominated Tennessee Tech in a 56-10 win. While Kansas had an all-around performance, it’s no question that Daniels inserted himself as the spark plug for the Jayhawks’ offense that led them to the victory.
“I thought he played well and made solid decisions—maybe a couple of plays in the second half where he got a little greedy, but I thought he had good command,” head coach Lance Leipold said.
The junior from Lawndale, California, led the game in passing yards, finishing with 189 yards and a passing touchdown while completing a very efficient 15 passes on 18 attempts. Daniels showcased his accuracy all night long, despite throwing an interception late in the third quarter.
Daniels not only showed off his arm but managed to use his legs to get the team out of trouble. He finished fourth on the team in rush yards, rushing three times for 29 total yards, adding a rush touchdown to the box score.
The junior quarterback showed his maturity as he managed to stay calm on the field and make the right plays. Daniels led Kansas on a late scoring run in the first half with just 1:36 left on the clock, throwing a two-yard pass to senior tight end Mason Fairchild to put the Jayhawks up 32 points before halftime.
“I think he is more comfortable in the situation; he’s more comfortable on the field, all the things that you could kind of see and something that you really want to see transpire in a game like this,” Leipold said.
After playing just six games last season for the Jayhawks, Daniels looks to take control of the starting spot and cement himself as the leader of this football team.
“I’ve seen him grow a lot as a leader. Him able to keep his poise, even with his mistakes. You know we all make mistakes. His poise, his character out there, his leadership, really fantastic to watch,” sophomore running back Devin Neal said.
Daniels has received the backing from his teammates, such as redshirt-sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., after showing improvement since his first year on the team.
“I’ve seen what everybody else has seen. I’ve seen leadership, seen a great QB, seen a QB that’s developed a lot since his freshman year. He’s got a lot of confidence now. He leads the team in a great way,” Hishaw said.
Redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean would eventually replace Daniels to start the fourth quarter after an insurmountable 39-point lead. Bean tacked on a 7-yard rush touchdown, ultimately putting the game away for the Jayhawks.
Daniels and the Jayhawks look to repeat their performance against the Golden Eagles as Kansas travels to play the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 10. to open Big 12 Conference play.