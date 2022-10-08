With the Jayhawks' starting quarterback Jalon Daniels going down with a shoulder injury late in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss at the hands of TCU, this left the keys to the offense to none other than Jason Bean.
Bean, who started the first nine games of the season in last year's campaign for Kansas, was forced back into the signal-caller role as the second half of the game started. The redshirt-senior quarterback was looking to get comfortable, and the play calling was the key.
“The play calling was kind of situational, but I was getting comfortable getting out of the pocket,” Bean said.
In Bean’s first drive, Kansas went 75 yards in four plays, only taking two minutes and one second, as the Jayhawks scored their first touchdown of the game, tying the score at 10.
The next time Bean got the ball, he took the crimson and blue down the field in five plays for seven more points. Bean threw his second touchdown of the game, this one to junior wide receiver Luke Grimm, which would give Kansas its first lead at 17-10.
Bean and Kansas would quickly strike again in the third quarter as he connected with redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner for a 38-yard score, which was Bean’s third of the game. That score would push the game back to even at 24.
Late in the fourth quarter with Kansas needing a score, Bean and Skinner would connect for another touchdown pass, this time from 29 yards out, and Kansas would draw even with TCU yet again with the score at 31.
Bean threw two of his four touchdown passes to Skinner, which the redshirt-sophomore receiver thought was all about Bean’s mindset.
“He came in with a great mentality, we have that next man up mentality, and we wanted to make sure we were hyping him up and making him comfortable,” Skinner said.
The Horned Frogs answered Bean’s touchdown with one minute and 36 seconds left in the game and were able to win 38-31.
Bean finished the game with 262 yards and four passing touchdowns. Bean’s effort drew the attention of head coach Lance Leipold.
“I was very impressed, but not surprised. I thought he did a nice job,” Leipold said.
Bean, despite his performance, is already looking to next week.
“I know that I can play better, and I’m excited to get back to work this weekend,” Bean said.
Next weekend, Bean and Kansas will hit the road and take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 11 a.m.