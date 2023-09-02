In a 48-17 win over Missouri State in its season opener, Kansas football was formidable on the offensive side of the ball with a familiar face at the helm.
The biggest story heading into the Jayhawks season opener was if junior quarterback Jalon Daniels would be under center. Daniels spent the majority of fall camp nursing a minor back injury and was listed as QB1 on the depth chart.
Despite the south end zone video board announcing Daniels as the starter, when the Kansas offense took the field for the first time, redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean was the one trotting onto the field.
“Jason knew with the amount of reps he was getting that we were leaning towards him getting the start,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We all knew he was going to be ready for any situation that came his way. He has came a long way since last season so we knew he was ready.”
In the triple overtime thriller at the Liberty Bowl last season, Bean was the quarterback whose pass sailed out of the back of the endzone on the last play of the game, resulting in a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. To say he has a chip on his shoulder would be a massive understatement.
Leipold has used Bean as his Swiss army knife throughout his three-year career at Kansas. Under center, Bean has been known to showcase his speed with over 600 yards on the ground during his career as a Jayhawk. Leipold has also positioned Bean as a wideout when Daniels has been at the helm.
When Daniels went down with an injury last season, Leipold exuded extreme confidence in his second-string gunslinger. He spoke on his drastic improvement since last season.
“He’s done everything that we have asked, and we have been talking about how much improvement he has made,” Leipold said. “We are so grateful and super happy for him.”
Bean started his campaign off by going 8-for-10, showing prowess while looking in firm command of an offense that returned all of its playmakers from last season. Along with the help of running back trio Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw and Dylan McDuffie, Kansas stretched out to an early lead.
Bean finished the first half going 12-for-14 with 143 yards and a touchdown to junior wide receiver Luke Grimm following a 54 yard pass to junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.
Bean added to his total by throwing for 276 yards, his second highest total as a Jayhawk. He finished 22-for-28 and boasted a 184.9 quarterback rating, the highest of his career.
The senior quarterback sounded impressed with himself as he spoke about his performance during the postgame press conference.
“I have been through a lot in my college career, and to have performance that I could build on is something I am super grateful for.,” Bean said. “I definitely surprised myself tonight with some of those throws.”
With a matchup against upstart Illinois next week, the question still looms over who will be under center for Kansas. Whoever it is, Leipold & co. can feel confident in each one of their quarterbacks with a stellar performance from Bean Friday night.