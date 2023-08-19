It would’ve been very easy for redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean to leave Kansas after the way last season ended. After Kansas erased an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime against Arkansas, it was Bean who came up short on the two-point conversion play that would have forced a fourth overtime.
However, Bean, who was planning on leaving, decided to come back for a sixth and final year of college football.
“We know how the bowl game ended,” head coach Lance Leipold said at Kansas’ media day. “...He was planning on leaving. He could’ve packed up and left town. He came right back and wanted to come back and be part of this program, wanting to play and get better.”
Bean said that it was a tough decision to return, but key conversations with people allowed him to make that tough decision.
“It was tough for, you know, maybe a couple days,” Bean said. “I think there was a few key conversations that I had with a couple guys on the team here and then, you know, people back home. I’m thankful for those conversations and thankful for the people that I talked to and was able to get answers from. And like I said it was a tough decision, but overall I’m glad that I did come back.”
Now that he has returned, Bean is continuing his trend of having impressive fall camps during his time at Kansas. Bean is once again garnering high praise, not only for his play on the field but for how he has grown off the field.
“His growth and maturity and leadership have took leaps and bounds from January to where we’re at now,” Leipold said. “His play has continued to get better… We all know he’s fast, (but) his accuracy and throwing, his understanding of the offense, his running ability, and not just trying to outrun people has gotten even better.”
“He’s had a great camp,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki added. “I’m super fired up for Jason. Very proud of him and what he’s doing because when you think about our core values as a program, I’m talking about daily improvement and buying into the process of, you know, getting one percent better every day. When you look at Jason Bean…how he is now embodies everything we’re talking about. It is a great example of somebody who’s just getting better every day.”
Bean has continued to grow physically, but he also brings a greater sense of confidence in himself and his teammates.
“Physically, you know, I’ve gained a little bit of weight, gotten bigger, stronger, faster,” Bean said. “You know, like I said, more confident in myself and the guys around me. I think that’s the biggest thing, everybody knows exactly what I’m gonna do, and I know exactly what everybody else is going to do.”
This growing relationship with his teammates was another selling point of Bean’s decision to return to Lawrence for one more season.
“The camaraderie that I have with the guys here and the coaches here, the connection we have, the connection that we built over the past few years,” Bean said on why he chose to return. “(We) went through all these tough times and the ups and downs. So I feel like I would’ve been leaving myself short. I feel like I would have been looking back on it and regretting things later on in life, so I just wanted another year with the guys and these coaches.”
One of the biggest things Bean brings to the team on the field is great depth at the quarterback position. Last season, Bean stepped up when junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined with an injury and helped Kansas clinch bowl eligibility for the first time in over a decade with a massive win over Oklahoma State. With Daniels continuing to deal with back tightness, it gives the Jayhawks some comfort that they have two quarterbacks on the roster who have experience in the Big 12 Conference.
“How many teams have starting quarterbacks at the Power Five level that have won games, right, and how many have two on the roster?” Kotelnicki said.
As Bean approaches his final college season, he is trying to take it day by day and make sure he enjoys his time at Kansas.
“I mean I’m definitely aware that it is my last one, but I’m trying not to think about that just because it’s the last season and I want to enjoy it,” Bean said. “I think that’s one thing I took for granted looking back on last season. You know, I was in the mindset of just ready to move on with my life but I feel like I’m trying to take one day at a time and just really enjoy this last season.”