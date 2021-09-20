Kansas football suffered its second loss of the season Saturday in a 45-7 blow out game against the Baylor Bears. Following their first conference game, they now hold a 1-2 record for the season.
One of the more apparent challenges for the Jayhawks was their offense, only being able to put points on the board once, with a touchdown before halftime. Redshirt junior Jason Bean displayed consistency on the ground game, but the majority of the offensive possessions led to punts.
Bean was able to collect 65 yards on the ground on just 12 carries, but struggled to have more than 60 throwing yards, going 8-17 throwing for 57 yards with one touchdown throw to redshirt sophomore Trevor Wilson. After the game, Wilson commented on Bean’s attitude after the loss.
“Jason was keeping everyone up, he is a great person on and off the field," Wilson said. "That’s just the guy he is.”
Bean’s touchdown throw to Wilson was their only score of the game. After the game, Wilson said he felt the team was not as focused as they could have been.
“We came out with a lack of focus, but this is something we can use to focus on before our next opponent,” Wilson said. “We have more work to do, I think we can come out a stronger team.”
Coach Leipold had little to say about the offense, but recognized a problem with the way his team is finishing games. He said as a team they need to identify and correct the weak spots and bad habits.
“Good or bad, win or lose we have to own what is on the film, we have to build on what is positive," Leipold said. "If we see something there we can’t be defensive or blaming."
Quarterback Jason Bean eventually was benched after a scoreless drought for a quarter and a half. Sophomore Jalen Daniels was called to play quarterback for the rest of the fourth quarter, but only had one pass attempt.
As of now, Bean will be next week's starter, but after a 57-yard throwing performance, he will need a massive bounce-back game versus Duke.
The Jayhawks will be on the road next week to face-off against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 25th. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.