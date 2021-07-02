A monumental step was made in college athletics on Wednesday when the NCAA announced that it had suspended its standing rules, which did not allow college athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.
This new era in sports will give all D1 athletes at Kansas and across the nation the opportunity to connect themselves with their respective communities on a different level. Fellow Jayhawks have already started to make connections and partner with companies, in which their name and image will hopefully help benefit them.
Super senior forward Mitch Lightfoot was the first of the Jayhawk's to make a deal, on Thursday, the first day the NCAA suspended their previous rule. Lightfoot shared the deal on Instagram, where he published his new partnership with 'GotJunk?'
“After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?” Lightfoot wrote on his post. “I can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City Area.”
Junior guard Christian Braun also took his voice to Instagram, where he also is excited about the opportunities that are soon to come. While Braun made it clear that his priorities continue to focus on his academics and basketball, he also stated in his post that he is excited for the new opportunities that he and his teammates can take advantage of.
“I plan to use my platform and this new opportunity to connect and showcase brands, places, and causes I truly believe in, while always keeping community involvement and being a good representative of my team, family, and the University of Kansas at the forefront."