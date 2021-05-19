After an already busy offseason for the Kansas men’s basketball team, another change came Wednesday morning as former Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to the University of Kansas.
Coleman-Lands, who will be 25 years-old once the season begins, will be playing for his fourth team since beginning his college basketball career in 2015. He will be the 10th new player to join the Jayhawks this offseason.
The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter from Indianapolis shot 43.5% last season for the Cyclones, including 39.5% from beyond the three-point line. He earned an honorable mention in the all-Big 12 honors last year on a Cyclone team that finished last in the Big 12 standings averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds he averaged a game. The veteran is also known for being a lock-down defender whose length can guard most positions on the floor.
“I view this as me kind of finishing off my college career on a high note,” Coleman-Lands told Lawrence Journal World’s Matt Tait. “I want to finish off my career on a high note and chase those big milestones with great players and a great team.”
The signing of Coleman-Lands puts the Jayhawks one over the scholarship limit of 13. That could signal a transfer coming up from within the program, or either Ochai Agbaji or Jalen Wilson staying in the NBA draft.
“My main thing is to fill a role where I have a part in helping Kansas win,” Coleman-Lands said. “My biggest emphasis is to go out there and win and be on a team that I can contribute.”