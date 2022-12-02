The Jayhawks playing in the center spot produced their best collective performance of the year Thursday night. Sophomore forward KJ Adams, and freshman center Ernest Udeh combined for 21 points in the 91-65 win over Seton Hall.
”If we can get anything close to that, (going forward) that’d be fantastic,” head coach Bill Self said of his frontcourt.
The 11-point performance from Adams is his second consecutive double figure performance, meaning that he has increased his career high in back-to-back games as he collected 10 points in the win over Texas Southern.
Adams has been able to contribute for the Jayhawks in a variety of ways. Something that his teammates have taken notice of. “He pretty much does everything for us, so who wouldn’t want to play with a guy like that,” said redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar.
“KJ is one of the toughest players I’ve ever seen,” said Udeh. Udeh also used the and-one finish Adams had to help put away Duke in the Champions Classic as an example of his toughness.
Adams’ most glaring difference in the last two games compared to the beginning of the season has been his free throw shooting. He started the year 2-for-14, but has gone 5-for-6 in the last two games. While 35 percent on the year is not exactly what he needs from his starting big man, Self is happy to see Adams' improvement from the charity stripe.
“They looked good too,” Self said.
He also credited Udeh’s and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor’s free throw shooting too.
“If we can get our big guys to go seven of seven from the line every game we’d be in great shape.”
Thursday night, Udeh made four field goals, all of which started with him ball screening. Whether he slipped the screen, or rolled off of it, he was able to receive passes afterwards that led to easy points.
“Coach has been putting an emphasis on for the bigs to be better screeners,” Udeh said. “I feel like tonight I was able to do that,” said Udeh
Despite the good performance from the bigs, Self was still able to find things for them to improve upon. Udeh and Adams just had two rebounds between them, which is what he was most critical of. He was also very open about what their roles are.
“None of them are going to be guys we play through in the post,” said Self, adding that “they can be better screeners, better rim runners after they set a screen, and certainly better ball screen defenders, and better paint protectors… Just focus on those four things and they can be really good players.
With the center spot being the biggest question mark going into the season, Adams and Udeh look to continue to shine in their roles as their season goes on. Ahead of them is an eight day break from games and more practices than they’ve had since tipping off the season.
Their break from games ends on Dec. 10 when they take on Missouri in Columbia at 4:15 p.m.