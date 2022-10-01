Kansas defense proved that it was capable of dominating a game in its 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
Coming into today, the Jayhawk offense was averaging 48.5 points per game, proving that the Jayhawks were more than capable of winning games that could be looked at as a shootout.
However, despite head coach Lance Leipold saying today’s win was “not an offensive clinic,” the Jayhawks were still able to come through with the victory.
It all started with stopping the run for the Jayhawk defense, as they held the Cyclones to 26 yards rushing on 30 carries.
“That’s what we’ve been working on most,” senior linebacker Rich Miller said on stopping the run game. Miller leads the team with 38 total tackles on the year.
The Jayhawks also were able to make plays in the pass game as well. Sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant was able to grab an interception. The play set up the Kansas offense with great field position to score their second touchdown.
Miller claims he told Bryant that he was “about to get the ball,” and to “catch a pick; it’s coming.”
Perhaps the biggest factor in limiting Iowa State’s scoring total was that the Kansas defense held its offense to field goal attempts, not touchdowns.
Iowa State’s freshman kicker Jace Gilbert was an unimpressive ¼ on field goal attempts, resulting in the Cyclones only being able to score twice in four trips to the red zone.
“That’s the goal to hold teams to field goals and not touchdowns,” redshirt junior linebacker Craig Young said about not giving up on the potential scoring drives.
“We played it play by play, and we didn’t break,” Young added.
Coach Leipold and his defense were very pleased with his special teams units.
“When you’re struggling offensively, you better find a way in the other two phases," Leipold said.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner and redshirt junior running back Torry Locklin each made likely their biggest plays of the day on punt team, as junior punter Reis Vernon was used six times.
Skinner downed a Vernon punt right at the one-yard line in the third quarter. Iowa State followed that with an 18-play drive that let them have Gilbert try to kick a field goal from 45 yards. The kick hit the uprights and would have likely been easier if Skinner did not make the field so long for the Cyclones.
Locklin was able to recover a muffed punt by the Cyclones and put the Jayhawks in good field position. However, a Daniel Hishaw fumble derailed the Jayhawks’ scoring chances.
The Jayhawks have shown they are capable of winning games in multiple ways, whether there are 97 total points like versus West Virginia or 25 total points like today.
They will look to continue to be adaptable as they carry their 5-0 record into next week versus TCU.