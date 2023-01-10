Sophomore forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence combined for 32 points as the Jayhawks narrowly defeated Oklahoma 79-75 on Tuesday night.
The two teams were even throughout the start of the game, as they combined to miss their first eight three-pointers.
The story of the first eight minutes was junior forward Sam Godwin for Oklahoma scoring eight of the first 14 Sooner points off of the bench.
The three-point lid got lifted off the basket for both teams as Oklahoma’s freshman guard Milos Uzan put one through.
Kansas responded with its products of Sunrise Christian Academy when Clemence made two threes and freshman guard Gradey Dick buried one from range.
For Clemence, it was his first made three-pointer since the home game against the Sooners last year, where he was a key piece in helping the Jayhawks come out on top.
However, he would struggle on the defensive end, where he would give up an easy drive and pick up two fouls, sending him to the bench for the remainder of the half.
Both teams were bringing it on the defensive end, and there was no play more evident of that than when sophomore forward stuffed super-senior forward Tanner Groves at the rim.
At the under-four break in the first half, the score was 25-24, with Clemence leading the scoring for Kansas with eight and Godwin leading the Sooners with 10. Both players came off the bench in the contest.
Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, who leads the Jayhawks in scoring, was scoreless until he scored on a post-up with 2:38 to go in the first half.
The Wilson bucket was a part of both teams answering each other’s baskets until the score was 33-32.
Kansas then got a pin-point pass from redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris, who found Adams on a lob. After a free throw from redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar, the Jayhawks were up 36-32.
Oklahoma’s senior guard Grant Sherfield was able to connect on a 15-foot jumper to bring the Sooners within two at the buzzer.
The Sooners shot just 1-of-9 in the first half from deep, which made them fortunate to be in the game.
Conversely, the two leading scorers for Kansas, Wilson and Dick, had just five combined points. The unorthodox half from both teams set up a highly anticipated second half.
The second act began with Adams scoring five more points, increasing his point total to 15.
Wilson and Dick made progress as they doubled their point totals from the first half early in the second, moving Wilson to four points and Dick to six. The Jayhawks led 47-44 at the under-16 break.
The Jayhawks caught an unlucky break when KJ Adams picked up his second and third fouls quickly after. Disagreeing with the call, head coach Bill Self found himself in the scorebook for a technical foul. The Sooners would make the two technical free-throws and the free-throws from the foul to tie the game at 48.
The Sooners would also get bit by the foul bug, as Sherfield picked up his third, and Groves picked up his fourth at the under-12 timeout. They did have the momentum on their side after the Self technical as they were up 56-53 when Groves picked up the foul.
Sherfield was excellent all night for the Sooners, as he made a three to put Oklahoma up 60-56 for his 21st point of the night. He would get two free throws to fall to increase the lead to 63-58 with 7:52 to go.
A Groves bucket got Oklahoma up seven and prompted a timeout from Self with 7:06 remaining.
Groves would trigger yet another Kansas timeout with 5:18 to go when he backed down Adams, who was playing cautiously with the four fouls. The score put the Sooners up 71-61.
The Jayhawks would get the 16,300 in attendance fired up with a thundering jam from Adams, followed by a stop and then a three-pointer from Wilson. Oklahoma would call a timeout to try and calm down the crowd.
The Jayhawks would bring the game within three behind Adams, reaching 20 points. Oklahoma would call a timeout with 1:38 to go up 73-70.
Adams would get another deuce by way of a dunk with a great pass from Harris.
After a crucial stop, McCullar would take the ball aggressively to the cup and get an and-1 to go to put Kansas up 75-73 with under a minute to go.
Sherfield then tried to take the lead for Oklahoma from deep but missed everything.
Wilson would get fouled and make both to put Kansas up 77-73.
Kansas would do the worst thing possible and foul groves with 13 seconds to play. He would answer Wilson's perfect trip to the line to pull the game within two.
Harris would be who Oklahoma sent to the line, where he would make both.
Oklahoma would miss their next shot, and Kansas would keep the ball away to run out the clock, winning 79-75.
The Jayhawks improve to 15-1 and 4-0 in Big 12 Conference play, while the Sooners fall to 10-6 and 1-3 in conference play.