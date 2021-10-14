October is a special month for the hockey community, not only for the start of the regular season of the National Hockey League but for the commencement of the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign.

The campaign was founded in 1998 by the Players Association of the National Hockey League. Since then, the program has brought in over $20 million in donations in support of the player foundations, career research institutions, children’s hospitals and local charities, according to the National Hockey League Player Association.

The mission of this cause is simple -- uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. This year, Jayhawk Hockey has decided to get in on the action and join forces with the NHL and the NHLPA. The club has a full schedule of events spanning the whole month of October and beyond.

This month is certainly special to all the players and staff members of the club, but for some, this month means something more. Freshman defenseman Caleb Dusseau has a strong connection to the campaign.

“I have a strong connection...because my grandma and best friends' mom had breast cancer and my grandpa had liver cancer,” Dusseau said. “Thankfully, everyone won their battles, but there are millions of others out there who didn’t. I am lucky enough to still have those people in my life, so I play for them, along with everyone else who has battled cancer.”

Dusseau, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has enjoyed his time with the club so far and he thinks the implementation of the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign will be a tremendous success.

For the last two decades, the project has been on a steady incline not only to the growth of the campaign but the growth of the game in general. Jayhawk Hockey feels like they can accomplish both missions by introducing this amazing cause.

Kansas hosts Dordt University on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. There will be an honorary puck drop, “I Fight For” posters, and shirts sold at the game.

Throughout the month, the club is calling on all Jayhawks to stand up and make this campaign a success. With support from Lawrence and its surrounding areas, the club hopes to embody the core values of the campaign.

