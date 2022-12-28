Former Jayhawk wide receiver Kerry Meier was an essential part at the peak of Kansas football while witnessing the fall of the Jayhawks for 14 years following his departure.
In 2006, Meier started his career as a quarterback before shifting to wide receiver when Todd Reesing won the job ahead of Meier’s sophomore year. The move paid off for both, as the 2007 Jayhawks went on to achieve a 12-1 record and win the Orange Bowl.
Meier was at the center of some big plays the following year, including his iconic touchdown reception from Reesing in the snow to beat Missouri in Arrowhead Stadium. The Jayhawks went on to play in the Insight Bowl in 2008 and beat Minnesota 42-21.
Winning bowl games can have a massive impact on a program moving into the next year, something that Meier has seen firsthand.
“The biggest thing in football is all about momentum. You either have it, and you’re trying to maintain it, or you’ve lost it, and you’re trying to gain it back… Playing in a postseason game and winning it, that momentum is carrying into the offseason… It’s very motivational,” Meier said.
The Jayhawks would start the 2009 season 5-0 after the win in the Insight Bowl to cap off the 2008 season. During that year, Meier would become Kansas’ all-time leader in receptions with 226, a record he still holds today. He also ended his career second at the time in receiving yards. His teammate Dezmon Briscoe finished at the top, where he remains today.
Meier left behind a solid legacy but saw the program fall into dark days immediately after he, Reesing, and Briscoe left. The Jayhawks parted ways with head coach Mark Mangino and fell to a 3-9 record.
“We were competing on the highest level, and once you get there, the expectations should be to maintain there. Once we kind of came off that ledge of expectations, everything from that was not quite to the performance that we wanted,” said Meier.
The expectations of the program went down, and Meier knew that the head coaching position was going to be the most important factor in turning things around. Meier is fully on board with what head coach Lance Leipold has laid down so far.
“We knew that whoever was going to come in if there was going to progress that was going to take place, it was going to be a guy that was committed to the student-athletes. That’s what Coach Leipold is,” Meier said.
"He’s committed to the program, he’s committed to what the task is at hand, and he’s bought in,” Meier said.
Meier was also appreciative of the ability of Leipold to get the student-athletes to buy in as well.
“He’s done a wonderful job about doing that,” Meier said.
While Meier is excited about the current state of the program, he also knows there is still work to be done and that it will take time.
“We’re not going to turn around the entire program tomorrow, but tomorrow would be another great step in that direction of doing that. It’s going to take years of commitment, years of coaching staff buying into the student-athletes and allowing them the opportunity to develop their play,” Meier said.
The opponent standing in the way of that great step is the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are also looking to build momentum going into next year.
“I know they have a stiff task at hand playing a six-win SEC team… If you want to be great, you’ve got to beat the great, and beating the Arkansas program tomorrow would be a great step in the right direction,” Meier said.
The Jayhawks will look to get their first bowl victory since Meier’s junior season when they take on the Razorbacks on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on ESPN.