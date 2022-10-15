In the offensive shootout that was the Kansas 52-42 loss to Oklahoma, the Jayhawk offense missed out on some chances in a game they couldn’t afford.
After the first two drives went smoothly for both teams offensively, the Jayhawk defense caught a break when Oklahoma’s redshirt sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel fumbled on an option play. It was the first stop for either team.
With a chance to break serve, the Jayhawks went three and out after the turnover. That was the beginning of four consecutive scoreless drives for the Kansas offense.
Redshirt quarterback Jason Bean made his first start of the year with the injury to junior quarterback Jalon Daniels last week and was “up and down,” according to head coach Lance Leipold.
One of his “down” moments came at the hands of a fantastic play by Oklahoma’s redshirt senior defensive back C.J. Coldon. Bean tried to throw over Coldon, who tipped his pass into the air, fell down doing so, and then adjusted his body to make the interception before the ball hit the ground.
The Jayhawks finally found their groove on the last drive of the first half again to make the score 35-21 when Bean found senior tight end, Mason Fairchild, for an 18-yard score.
After a huge goal-line stand to end the half from the defense, the offense was set to receive the second-half kickoff with a chance to make it a one-possession game with a touchdown. However, Bean would throw his second interception of the game on that drive.
The Jayhawks would string together some good drives throughout the rest of the game. However, the two turnovers and the failing to capitalize on the first of three Oklahoma turnovers were the difference in the 10-point loss.
Leipold and Bean both saw the positive and negative side of today’s offensive performance.
“You can walk out of here saying you scored 42 points, and you’d feel pretty good in some areas, but there’s still some things you got to be better at, at key times,” said Leipold.
“I feel like we had our good downs and our bad downs, I think there’s obviously a lot to work on,” Bean said.
Bean finished the day going 16-for-27 for 265 yards and four touchdown passes to go along with his two interceptions.
Fairchild and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Lawrence Arnold caught two touchdowns to add to their 100 yard receiving games.
The Jayhawk offense was able to make many positive moments, but the moments where they were unable to capitalize on the limited chances to break the game open will haunt them.
Bean will once again be at quarterback next week as the Jayhawks look to leave fewer opportunities on the field when they take on Baylor on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.