The Kansas women's swimming team hosted the fifth annual CSCAA Open Water Championships Friday at Lone Star Lake in south Lawrence.
Kansas placed fifth with 59 points, finishing just two points shy of fourth place.
Purdue freshman Kate Beavon finished first, with a time of 1:03.
As for the Jayhawk swimmers, sophomore Kara Church finished ninth. Church has taken huge strides after lighting up the Big 12 Championships a year ago by setting three personal records.
Freshman Addi Barnes, who was the 2019 Kansas 6A State Champion, finished 23rd. Senior Katie Callahan, having set a personal record last year against Iowa State, finished in 27th.
Senior Claire Campbell, who set three personal records at the Big 12 Championships, finished 28th. Finally, senior Greta Olsen, who has set multiple records, followed up with another solid performance finishing 32nd for the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks are next set to swim Oct.1 at 2 p.m. in the Sunflower Showdown at the Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas.