Freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez, from Pereira, Colombia, led the Jayhawks to the finals at the Big 12 Invitational this past weekend.

Five individuals and two doubles teams represented Kansas tennis to cap off the 2021 season in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Manyoma-Velasquez defeated Baylor freshman Brooke Thompson to take home a singles win for Kansas on day one. She put Thompson away in three sets after bouncing back from a 4-6 loss in the first set to win 6-0 in the second and 10-4 in the third.

Seniors Tiffany Lagarde and Sonia Smagina provided more day-one singles wins for Kansas after Lagarde defeated West Virginia freshman Kendall Kovick and Smagina defeated Oklahoma State junior Ayumi Miyamoto.

Both Lagarde and Smagina lost their second singles matches of the day, but redeemed themselves in doubles. They knocked off Oklahoma freshman Emma Staker and senior Marcelina Podlinska 8-2.

Lagarde and Smagina did not capitalize in their singles or doubles matches on day two, but junior Carmen Roxana Manu and Manyoma-Velasquez handled West Virginia with ease. Manu dealt another singles loss to Kovick while Manyoma-Valasquez shut out freshman Michaela Kucharova. The Jayhawks won both matches in just two sets.

With Saturday’s singles win over Kucharova, Manyoma-Velasquez improved to 2-0 on the tournament and advanced to the Flight C championship on Sunday. She had a strong start against Texas Tech in the finals after winning the first set but fell short in the final two sets, losing 10-7 in the third.

Despite the late loss to Texas Tech, Manyoma-Velasquez finished 2-1 in the tournament and ended the season on a promising note for the Jayhawks.

Kansas tennis kicks off the 2022 season on Jan. 14-16 at the San Diego Invitational.