The Jayhawks opened their Big 12 Conference Tournament run without head coach Bill Self, who was dealing with an illness today. Despite that, the Jayhawks rolled to a 78-61 victory over West Virginia behind 22 points from redshirt junior guard Jalen Wilson.
The game started in a way that had only been seen once all year for the Jayhawks. Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who has been dealing with an injury, didn’t start for Kansas. Instead, junior guard Joseph Yesufu started, while McCullar came off of the bench for the first time all year.
Yesufu opened the scoring with a three, confirming that he belonged on the court in place of McCullar. His shot helped Kansas to an early 9-4 lead.
The Mountaineers responded, going up 14-11 with the help of fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson. The Jayhawks then shifted their defensive focus toward Stevenson and held him to just six first half points.
The Jayhawks put together offense and defense for the next seven minutes and went on an 18-2 run. Spearheading the run were the two returning starters from last year’s national championship. Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and Wilson got things going for Kansas.
Harris finished two shots through fouls to help him collect nine first-half points.
Wilson, after receiving his award for Big 12 Player of the Year pregame, scored 10 first-half points.
The Jayhawks didn’t close the half the way they wanted to, however, as West Virginia climbed to within eight at 31-23. Senior guard Joe Toussaint scored five points to close out the half for the Mountaineers.
The second half began with the Mountaineers looking like the more urgent team. They outscored Kansas 9-7 before the first media timeout.
The Mountaineers made their way within four, but Wilson put his head down and scored his seventh point of the young half. The Jayhawks led 46-40 at the under-12 timeout.
He scored his 20th point shortly after, burying a three to put Kansas up by nine. The three sparked the Jayhawks offensively, as freshman guard Gradey Dick got loose for a three. His shot put him up to 11 points.
Harris and Adams also enjoyed some offensive success, but they were more dominant on the interior. Harris and Adams had 13 and 11 points at the under-eight timeout. The Jayhawks were up 12.
Following the timeout, Harris delivered a pass that may have been the best he’s thrown all year. From half-court, he located a cutting Adams for a thunderous alley-oop jam.
The play put Kansas up 14, but West Virginia scored the following five points to force interim head coach Norm Roberts to call a timeout with 5:01 remaining, leading 62-53.
Adams picked up his fourth foul during the stretch, so freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. came in relief. Harris then found him for a dunk.
The Jayhawks got some key stops and got a bucket, Dick, putting them up 69-55 with 2:49 left. He converted another basket to put the game away and increased his point total to 15.
The Jayhawks now play Iowa State Friday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, at 6 p.m. for a chance to go to the Big 12 Championship.