As many expected after yesterday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State, Kansas has found its way into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks go into Saturday’s game versus TCU as the No.19 team in the country.
This week marks week six of the AP Poll this season. The Jayhawks first started receiving votes in week four’s version of the poll. The University Daily Kansan broke down some stats in an article surrounding the buzz that was created just from receiving votes two weeks ago.
To recap, the AP Poll went on for 210 releases of the poll without the Jayhawks making the cut, and have seen five head coaching departures, six if you count Clint Bowen who took over mid year after Charlie Weis’ firing in 2014.
As the Jayhawks come in at No. 19, it is the highest they have been ranked since two weeks before the streak of not being ranked began. They were No.17 before losing to Colorado, dropping to No. 24.
All in all, thirteen years is a long time to be unranked, but it has been even longer since they won a ranked match-up, a streak that they will get the chance to end Saturday when TCU comes to town.
The Horned Frogs are also undefeated on the year. They only received one vote in the week five version of the poll compared to Kansas’ 125, but a 55-24 win over No. 18 Oklahoma leapfrogged them into the No. 17 spot.
The last time the Jayhawks were ranked is also the last time they played in a ranked-versus-ranked game. It was a home loss to No. 25 Oklahoma, while being ranked No.24.
In fact, the Jayhawks have lost their last four match-ups of this variety. Losses to Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and South Florida with the Jayhawks and their opponents ranked during the 2008 season preceded the 2009 Oklahoma loss.
The last time the Jayhawks won a ranked match-up was the 2008 Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech.
With ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Lawrence for the first time, and now having two ranked teams playing the game, it is sure to be a highly anticipated game.
The Jayhawks will have the opportunity to end their four game ranked vs ranked losing streak on Saturday at 11 a.m. against TCU.